Nigeria: NDLEA Intercepts 'Mkpuru Nmiri' Consignments in Lagos Airport

Operatives of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have foiled an attempt by drug traffickers to export parcels of methamphetamine, popularly called Mkpuru Mmiri.

Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this, yesterday, said the drugs, which were concealed in cornflakes packs and body cream containers, were to be exported to Malaysia and Australia.

He said the drugs were seized at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, and a courier company in Lagos.

He said: "As a result, two freight agents, Nneji Anoma and Etoh Barnabas, involved in the bid to export nine parcels of methamphetamine were arrested on June 15.

"The drug, which weighed 1.45kg, was hidden in packs of cornflakes to Malaysia through the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) export shed of the MMIA.

"Operatives of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI) at the agency attached to a courier company also intercepted a kilogram of methamphetamine concealed in body cream containers heading to Australia."

... nabs wanted drug dealer in Adamawa

Babafemi also disclosed that a notorious drug dealer, Abdullahi Musa, a.k.a Yerima Uding, wanted for some past attacks on officers and men of the agency was in the early hours of June 16 arrested in Hong town, Adamawa.

He said the 53-year-old suspect was caught with 57 blocks of compressed Cannabis Sativa concealed in the boot of his ash-coloured Toyota Corolla car with number plate, GMB 185 MF.

He also said the suspect had been fingered as the mastermind of the mob attack in Hong on October 6, 2020.

This, he said, led to the death of an NDLEA operative and another officer now bedridden due to incapacitation.

He said: "In Borno State, another drug dealer, Umar Musa, was arrested in Tashan Kano, Gwoza LGA on June 17 with 8,000 capsules and tablets of Tramadol weighing 4.550kgs.

"32.182kgs cannabis were seized by NDLEA operatives along Okene/Abuja highway, Kogi state from a commercial bus travelling from Lagos to Abuja."

Babafemi said operatives also arrested one Nwanbunike Chibuike, 22, with 19,576 tablets of Exol-5, Diazepam following credible intelligence in Ogun.

He said tramadol, Rohypnol, and 7.9 litres of Codeine were also seized at Ogere, Ikenne LGA, Ogun, on June 15.

Vanguard News