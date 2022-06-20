Zimbabwe: Jaws Broken in Fight Over Heater

A Harare man escaped death by a whisker after he was severely assaulted with unknown objects at the height of a quarrel over a homemade heater (mbaura) at a local bar.

Allex Mugutsa (22) was immediately rushed to hospital where it was established that his jaws had broken.

The accused persons Tinashe Chaparadza (25), Tapiwanashe Kanganga (20), and Owen Mwando (24) appeared before Mbare magistrate, Mr Rangarirai Gakanje, on Friday facing attempted murder charges.

They were denied bail and advised to approach the High Court.

It is the State's case that on the June 11, the complainant and his friends were drinking beer at Weraz Bar, in Glen View 1, Harare, and were keeping themselves warm on their homemade heater.

The court heard that Chaparadza, Kanganga and Mwando then approached the complainant and demanded the heater.

It is alleged a misunderstanding ensued, prompting Chaparadza to start assaulting Mugutsa's friend.

When Mugutsa asked Chaparadza why he was assaulting his friend, his two Kanganga and Mwando joined in and assaulted him with fists, booted feet and unknown objects on the head and face.

The court heard that Mugutsa was seriously injured due to the assault.

He bled profusely and lost two teeth on the spot, before being ferried to ZRP Glen View police station where he filed a report.

Mugutsa was referred to hospital where he was medically examined and it was discovered that he suffered broken jaws, among other injuries.