Zimbabwe: Tarakinyu Wins Mashwede Road Race

MOSES Tarakinyu lived up to expectations as he won the inaugural Mashwede 10km Road Race in 30 minutes 41 seconds at Mashwede Village in Harare's high-density suburb of Budiriro yesterday.

Tarakinyu managed to beat several seasoned athletes in the men's 10km main race.

The Black Rhinos Athletics Club athlete managed to cross the finish line ahead of Wellington Varevi who came home in second place in 30min 57sec while Munyaradzi Zizhou settled for third place in 31min 02.41sec.

Kelvin Moyo and Elijah Mabhunu completed the top five.

The women's main 10km race was won by Olivia Chitate who romped home first in 36min 52sec ahead of Patience Murove of ZPCS who crossed the finish line at 38min 57sec.

Constance Nyasango from ZRP was third in 39min 17sec.

The main race's winner Tarakinyu said he was happy with the win and is now looking forward to the Tanganda half-marathon this coming weekend in Mutare.

"I managed to win after hard work as I trained hard for the race. I am so happy that I managed to come out first in a race that had several top athletes. I started leading and I maintained with my club-mate Varevi who was behind.

"I managed to break loose after six kilometres and managed to win. The race is good for us and I hope we will continue to have many races. We are grateful to the organisers for having the race and my athletics club Black Rhinos who accorded us the opportunity to compete," said Tarakinyu.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The women's race winner Chitate was also happy for her win and she said she is now looking forward to upcoming races.

"It was a very competitive race and I am happy that I managed to win. The race was good and I am now looking forward to the Tanganda half-marathon.

"There was some tough competition but I managed to pull through as Patience Murove and Constance Nyasango gave me a good run for my money," said Chitate.

The girls Under-20 category was won by Osley Murambidzi ahead of Melody Chikonzi and Lean Musiiwa who came second and third respectively.

Yadah's Bernard Jeyi won the boys race, beating Nomore Matanda and Peter Chimukombwe into second and third place.

Kelvin Pangiso won the men's Veterans category ahead of Olympian Abel Chimukoko and Paul Mhizha.

Susan Shiri won the women's Veterans race ahead of Stembiso Kudzidava and Grace Gotora.

Seventy-one-year-old Agness Makweza was the only Grandmaster in the women's category and said she was happy to have completed the 10km race.