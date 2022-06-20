Sudan: Doctors - One Dead, 136 Injured At June 16 Marches in Sudan Capital

Khartoum / Omdurman — The Socialist Doctors Association in Sudan has confirmed that a protester was killed and 136 others were injured during the June 16 processions in Khartoum state on Thursday.

The doctors association say in a report that the coup authorities used excessive violence against the demonstrators, which included the use of live bullets, stun grenades, and tear gas.

They confirm that protester Hashem Mirghani was killed. This report corroborates an earlier statement by the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD). The Socialist Doctors Association says that 136 others wounded, including six live bullet wounds, six run over by vehicles, and 67 people were directly hit by projectiles. The report indicated that 116 injuries were recorded in the Khartoum processions and 20 injuries were recorded in the Omdurman processions.

At least 43 demonstrators were detained in the June 16 processions in Khartoum. Emergency lawyers told the Sudan Today programme on Radio Dabanga that the security forces arrested 39 people at the Khartoum demonstrations, including five young women and four minors, and took 35 of them to the northern section and five to the Family and Child Department. He explained that the detainees were transferred to the criminal investigations to conduct a search and examination, and then they were sent back to the northern section. They indicated that four minors were released on Friday, who had been held in police guards for three days.