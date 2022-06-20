Kenya: Tabitha Karanja Seeks Audience With KRA Boss Over Keroche Breweries Predicament

Nairobi — Keroche Breweries Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tabitha Karanja is now seeking an audience with Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General to explain the company's predicament in paying its tax debt.

Through her twitter handle, Karanja stated that the company will also be seeking a moratorium on the debt as they sort out the situation.

In her statement, she also thanked Deputy President William Ruto and Azimio-One Kenya presidential candidate of putting aside their differences so as to "support the local Kenyan industry which is under siege."

"We note with appreciation that this weighty business matter facing Keroche Breweries has been separated from politics and its sideshows," she stated.

She explained that "there have been tax disputes dating back to 2002 and the company in exercising its constitutional right to fair taxation should not be blacklisted."

Odinga had hit out at KRA for closing down Keroche Breweries over tax arrears saying the firm should be given more time to settle the debt.

Speaking during a meeting with businessmen in Murang'a, Raila stated that this will affect the cost of doing business in Kenya and negatively impact on investments.

He indicated that its closure affected many jobs for Kenyans.

"Widen the net and allow people to pay. But don't close the business because someone has defaulted in paying taxes. If you do that, you are not only killing the investors, but the employee," he stated.