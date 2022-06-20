South Africa: World Refugee Day - SA Leaves the Displaced in the Lurch As 'Global Asylum Fatigue' Sets in

analysis

Dr Callixte Kavuro is a post-doctoral fellow in the Department of Public Law at Stellenbosch University.

South Africa is being turned into an undesirable destination through frustrating refugees and asylum seekers by restricting their access to refugee protection and rights flowing from their refugee status. These restrictions have gradually diminished the significance of refugee rights.

The plight of millions of displaced people isn't always top of mind for governments globally. It is therefore fitting that World Refugee Day is observed annually on 20 June to create awareness about the challenges these people face.

In the past decade, the South African government has shown signs of fatigue when it comes to protecting individuals seeking asylum in the country. It has been acting contrary to the commitments and promises entrenched under the Refugees Act 130 of 1998 that came into operation in 2000.

For quite a long time, domestic and international organisations, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, praised this piece of legislation as the most progressive in the world. The act was lauded because it sought to integrate refugees into South African society and to offer them the same constitutional socioeconomic protection enjoyed by citizens.

In a recent academic...