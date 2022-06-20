Rwanda: Kwibuka Women T20 - the Ultimate Big Winners

THE JUST-CONCLUDED Kwibuka Women T20 tournament produced feisty battles among participating teams with Tanzania ending the campaign as the queens of the tournament with an unbeaten run after easing past Kenya in Saturday's final to clinch the title for the second time in three years.

The annual memorial tournament is organised by Rwanda Cricket Association (RCA) in remembrance of victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The tournament attracted eight teams including new comers Brazil and Germany.

Namibia and Zimbabwe were expected to participate in the tournament but didn't show up as both countries were continuing with preparations for the ICC World Cup.

Hosts Rwanda struggled to impress as they finished fourth in the eight-team rankings after Uganda beat them to the third place payoff by eight wickets on Saturday, June 19, at Gahanga Cricket Stadium.

"The tournament went down according to plan and we are happy that it is getting more competitive given the teams participating edition after edition. We hope to see more countries joining in the future," said Emmanuel Byiringiro, the General Manager of Rwanda Cricket Association and tournament coordinator.

The tournament concluded by recognising the best performing individuals and teams in a ceremony attended by various officials from the local cricket governing body, the International Cricket Council, and the National Olympic Committee.

Awardees:

Most Promising Player: Gisele Ishimwe (Rwanda)

Best Batter: Kevina Awino (Uganda)

Best Bowler: Nasra Nasoro Saidi (Kenya)

Best Fielder: Mwanaidi Swedi (Tanzania)

Player of the Tournament: Queentor Abel (Kenya)

Team of the Tournament: Fatuma Kibasu (Tanzania), Kevin Awino (Uganda), Christian Gough (Germany), Queentor Abel (Kenya), Diane Bimenyimana (Rwanda), Nara Nasoro Saidi (Kenya), Consylate Awekonimungu (Tanzania), Roberta Avery (Brazil), Salome Sunday, Evelyne Anypo, Tapelo Modise (Brazil), Janet Mbabazi (Uganda, Florence Samanyika and Henriette Ishimwe (Rwanda).

