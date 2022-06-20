Nigeria: Gospel Artist Ada Odia Drops New Music Video "Open Heaven"

Gospel music worshiper and minister Ada Odia has released her much anticipate music video: 'Open Heaven'.

Open Heaven' according to the United States based worship leader was composed through the inspiration of the Holy Spirit. Adding that the audio was firstreleased early this year.

Singer Odia said "The song talks about the victory, great future that God gives His children. We all have needs as humans and we depend on God for them, with prayer and this song always on our lips to edify our Lord, the Heavens would surely open up and grant us our hear desires".

The video was shot and recorded in USA edited by General D studio and Mixed / mastered by George Hillman, Uniquitous Music.

Ada Odia is a highly motivated and hard-working individual, asides from being a Gospel Minister, she's a Script Writer, Composer, and IT personnel, She was born in Anambra state, Nigeria but She is from Imo state. She has since been a blessing to the Christian world as well as many others

Ada developed an interest in music right from childhood, she grew up with music around her and because of the love of it she went to {peter kings} to learn the rudiments of music and how to play the lead guitar, She released her first album in 2003.

It's a song for everybody and out on all major platforms and exclusively on AllBaze Music