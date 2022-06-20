Rwanda: Persons With Albinism Decry Limited Access to Sun Protective Gear

People living with albinism have decried inadequate supply of sun protective gear such as sunscreen lotion, clothing, that protects them from sunlight, something they say comes with adverse effects.

Inadequate supply of the said gear subjects them to harsh sunlight rays, affecting their livelihood and health, to the extent of increasing cases of skin cancer.

This concern was raised earlier this week, during an event that was organised in Rubavu district, celebrating International Albinism Awareness Day that is celebrated annually on June 13.

The day is marked to celebrate the human rights of persons with albinism worldwide.

Speaking to The New Times, Didace Ndererimana, 59, a resident of Rutsiro District, in Western Province confirmed the challenges saying that it's very hard to afford the protective cream considering other responsibilities he has to attend to.

Aboubakar Habumugisha, a senior six student also said, "We still lack sunscreen lotion and clothes which should help us have our skin protected against sunlight. It's not easy to afford them based on our capacity."

Jeanne Musabyimana, a resident of Musasa Sector, Rutsiro District has three children living with albinism.

She shares the same issue noting that without the cream, her children's skin develops marks and blemishes especially on the neck and arms.

The New Times learnt that in Rutsiro District for example, only one health centre, Nyabirasi Health Centre, has been ordering these sunscreen products for people with albinism.

Yet the district has over 74 persons with albinism, according to the previous statistics collected in 2021.

According to one of the district's officials, who spoke to The New Times on grounds of anonymity, there are 270 bottles of sun lotion which have been in stock for the past months, and each person is supposed to get at least two bottles monthly.

But apparently beneficiaries decline getting them, claiming they are supposed to be free of charge.

He said that because of this, health centres have not ordered for stock.

"They have not ordered for delivery, persons with albinism won't show up to buy them. They think it is free of charge," he said.

In 2020, Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB) informed all health centres that beneficiaries of sunscreen, access those products at the nearest health centres where they will be registered to facilitate the supply.

The prescription of sunscreen lotion was to be provided on a monthly basis with a maximum dose of 300 ml per person.

The lotion costs Rwf 8,020.8 with no insurance, but for CBHI beneficiaries, it costs Rwf 200 and 15% for RRSB beneficiaries.

Simon Mundele, a resident of Rubavu district living with albinism disability, said that even with insurance, the products are still hard to access.

"It's rare to get it. There are some health centres which do not accept Mutuelle de Sante. There are some with it [Sunscreen lotion] but are very limited here. It requires me to go out of the district and approach certain non-government organisations that support us," he said.

"I request that we access the product using health insurance and responsible organs should follow up on the issue, so that we start getting them very soon," he added.