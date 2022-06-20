Namibia: National Stadium Facelift Imminent

THE refurbishment of the Independence Stadium in Windhoek is expected to start in August, and will cost just over N$83 million, the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service said on Friday.

That figure could rise to N$125 million if the City of Windhoek sells the open area on the southern part of the stadium to the sport ministry, executive director Audrin Mathe said.

The City of Windhoek wants N$25 million for the area earmarked for parking and a high-performance centre.

Mathe said the ministry would engage the City of Windhoek's leadership to see if donating the piece of land is a possibility.

"This exercise, which includes the representative of the chief executive forum, is to raise funds to renovate Independence Stadium, which was built in 1959. This is a platform for the public and private sector to assist by upgrading the infrastructure to a certain standard," he said.

"The year 2027 is very important for Namibia with the country scheduled to co-host world cricket with South Africa and Zimbabwe," he said.

The ministry is already assured of N$50 million the government earlier this year reserved for the Independence Stadium makeover.

Namcor pledged N$1 million towards the project, with various institutions also promising to come on board.

Building is projected to cost N$18 999 150, balustrading and handrails N$ 1 618 050, while external water and sewerage reticulation expenses will amount to N$621 000.

The replanting of grass, irrigation and track field installation will total N$13 616 00, with the budget for team benches and a players' tunnel standing at N$488 750.

Furthermore, covered VIP parking, open parking and paving, entrance gates and fencing amount to N$4 485 000, while the VIP and stadium seating has a budget of N$11 442 500.

The signage and flag poles would cost N$ 368 000, and the installation of electricity N$3 450 000.

Access control, audio equipment, CCTV and backup generators amount to N$3 622 500, with the data-installation budget standing at N$517 500.

The airconditioning and ventilation installation would cost N$1 265 000, while the lifts and fire protection installation budget is N$347 000 respectively.