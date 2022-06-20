Namibia: Commonwealth Games On for Murere

BRADLEY Murere (19), elite athlete at MTC Dome Namibia and winner of the Disability Sportsman Namibia 2021 award, will attend the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at the end of July.

The Namibia National Paralympic Committee, through the confirmation of their Commonwealth Games Federation office - the Namibia National Olympic Committee - has confirmed Murere's inclusion to represent Namibia in the 100m event.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place from 28 July to 8 August in Birmingham, United Kingdom (UK).

Their motto is 'Games for Everyone'.

Murere currently ranks among the top 10 in the world for both the 100m and long-jump as a para-athlete in the T46 category.

With three European Paralympic Games and five South Africa Sport Association for the Physically Disabled (SASAPD) appearances, Murere is one of Namibia's most decorated Paralympic athletes, with seven medals - six gold and one silver.

At the Stellenbosch T46 Paralympic Games in February, Bradley set his best time of 11,07 seconds over the 100m sprint, and 6,26m in the long jump, placing him in the top 10 for both items in the world.

He, however, believes he can improve.

"Each time I compete, my goal is to be better than I was before," he says.

Ulla Finkeldey, sport director at the MTC Dome and mentor, trainer and coach to Bradley for the past five years, says the athlete development training programme offered by the MTC Dome High-Performance Centre has paid off.

"Specialised training equipment and the support of partners such as the Swakopmund Municipality have all contributed towards the development of talent.

"Bradley has surely shown that his disability has given him the ability to show the world you can achieve what you put your mind to and reach your goals with the correct training, support and guidance," she says.

"We support youth and sport development, and Bradley is part of our purpose. Giving is not about donation, it's about making a difference," Fanus Engelbrecht, MTC Dome chief executive officer, says.

The sponsorship of the Swakopmund Municipality enables the MTC Dome High-Performance Centre to render coaching, nutrition, tuition, mentoring, strength and conditioning, life coaching and sport science services to Murere, he says.

"We believe international exposure will strengthen his talent to achieve a higher level of excellence for him as a person and for our country," Finkeldey says.