Namibia: Unam Back in Business

FNB UNAM revived their title challenge in the Namibian Rugby Premier League with a great 37-31 victory against FNB Wanderers on Saturday.

In a thrilling match that swayed to and fro, Unam looked set for a comfortable victory when they took a 31-12 lead early in the second half.

Wanderers, however, struck back with three tries in 12 minutes to draw level at 31-all, but two late penalties by Unam fullback Aljarreau Zaahl gave them a tense victory.

FNB Kudus, meanwhile, remained at the top of the log after beating FNB Grootfontein 24-13 in Walvis Bay, FNB Rehoboth beat FNB Western Suburbs 20-17 in Rehoboth, and Trustco United beat FNB Reho Falcon 35-31 in Windhoek.

Unam have not been very impressive this season, losing away to Kudus, and narrowly beating Rehoboth on the road, but on their home field on Saturday they finally clicked into gear with an irrepressible performance of attacking rugby.

Wanderers, too, showed great character to come back and actually outscored Unam by five tries to three, but they conceded far too many penalties and Unam fullback Aljarreau Zaahl made them pay by adding 22 points with the boot.

Unam did the early attacking and took the lead through a Zaahl penalty, but Wanderers soon struck back when hooker Stefan Hattingh barged over from a forward drive.

Unam regained the lead through another Zaahl penalty and when lock Bjorn Kazondunge barged over from a line-out for a converted try they went 13-5 up.

Wanderers reduced the deficit to a point after a great break by centre Louis Meyer to send his centre partner Patrick Karsten over, but Unam finished the first half stronger, adding two tries in the final ten minutes.

Centre, Darryl Wellman, was prominent in both, first sending Shareave Titus over and then starting and finishing off an attack after he cut through Wanderers' backline.

That put Unam 28-12 ahead at halftime and after Zaahl added a drop goal and a penalty early in the second half they seemed to be cruising to victory with a 31-12 lead.

Wanderers, however, came back with a vengeance with Hattingh driving over from a forward maul for his second try, and when wing Ryan Coetzee went over after a quick tap penalty by Denzo Bruwer, Wanderers had reduced the deficit to 31-26.

They continued to attack and after great individual play by right wing Nandi Karuuombe, fullback Keanan van Wyk was sent away for a try in the right hand corner to tie the score at 31-31.

Wanderers pushed hard in the final stages but their indiscipline let them down as they conceded several penalties, and with Zaahl converting two, Unam ran out 37-31 winners.

That victory put Unam right back amongst the leaders as they went third on the log on 23 points, two behind Wanderers, while Kudus remain top on 28 points.

Kudus maintained their unbeaten record with a 24-13 victory against Grootfontein at Walvis Bay.

Kudus scored three tries through right wing Aston Mukwiilongo, lock and captain Tertius Arangies and hooker Jarren Koning, while flyhalf Aurelio Plato added three conversions and one penalty.

Rehoboth, meanwhile, beat Suburbs 20-17 in another close encounter to close the gap on fourth-placed Suburbs.

Rehoboth scored two tries through flanker Chase Diergaardt and a penalty try, while flyhalf Geraldo Beukes added a conversion, a penalty and a drop goal.

Suburbs scored two tries through left wing Dumarcho Hartung and

eighthman Tjingairi Katjivi, who converted both, while flyhalf Justin Nel added a penalty.

Suburbs are now fourth on the log on 16 points and Rehoboth fifth a point behind.

United got their first win of the season, but were pushed all the way before beating Reho Falcon 35-31.

United scored four tries through centres JD Nel and Reinold Benade, scrumhalf Pieter Janse van Vuuren and hooker Eloff du Plessis, while flyhalf Oela Blaauw added three conversions and three penalties for a personal tally of 15 points.

Falcons scored three tries through lock Jerome Schoeman, flanker Joba Werner and centre Angus Human, while flyhalf Franklin Busch added two conversions and four penalties for a personal haul of 16 points.