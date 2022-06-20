Namibia: 'Mission Accomplished' - Coetzee

NATIONAL rugby coach Allister Coetzee expressed satisfaction with the Welwitschias' performance after they beat Stellenbosch University 36-19 in a warm-up match on Friday.

The match formed part of Namibia's preparations for the upcoming tour to France where they will compete in the Africa Cup, and Coetzee used a different team in each half to give as many players as possible an opportunity to stake their claim.

Namibia took a while to work their opponents down, but took a 14-5 halftime lead after two tries by hooker Wicus Jacobs and wing Chad Plato, with flyhalf PW Steenkamp converting both.

Namibia were more dominant after the break running in four more tries through eighthman Adriaan Booysen, scrumhalf Damian Stevens, centre Gerswin Mouton and flanker Thomasau Forbes, while Steenkamp added another conversion.

After the match Coetzee expressed satisfaction with their performance.

"It's definitely mission accomplished and it's not just about the scoreboard, it's about how we had a bit of synergy. Maybe not for the full 80 minutes, but for the majority of the game we looked good in structures and that is what I'd like to achieve, to get the alignment and make sure that everyone is on the same page," he said.

Namibia's next training match is against Italy A next Saturday and Coetzee said it would be a step-up in intensity.

"Absolutely, and it's important for me to keep the 35 players together to make sure that their game and skills set improves. We will select our best possible team against Italy A and we would like to make sure that our depth is also in place before we go to France, so I'm really pleased and looking forward to the Italy A game. It will definitely be a step-up in intensity but we have a week to prepare and we are looking forward to that," he said.