Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Eyes Congo River for Water

Deputy prime minister and international relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says Namibia should consider getting water from the Congo River in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

She says the water will help boost agriculture.

Addressing a Swapo meeting at Ongwediva on Saturday, Nandi-Ndaitwah said the distance from the mouth of the Congo River to Oshikango in northern Namibia was 1 370 kilometres.

"Getting water from Congo is possible. When the water [reaches Namibia], you put up dams and you know should cuts happen, you can use that water for six to nine months. What is wrong with that?" she remarked.

She also suggested that a water pipeline could come to Namibia through the Atlantic Ocean, to Walvis Bay, and that bringing a pipeline through the sea would be cheaper.