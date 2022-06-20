Kenya: Muhoroni Inches Closer to FKF PL Promotion After Beating Fortune

Nairobi — Muhoroni Youth FC boosted their chances of getting promotion back to the Football Kenya Federation Premier League after a 2-0 win over Fortune Sacco.

Muhoroni headed into the match one point off their opponents and occupying third spot on 53 points.

This result means that Muhoroni have leap-froged Fortune Sacco to sit second in the standings on 56 points, four behind leaders APS Bomet.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 19th minute through midfielder Yusuf Ochibola and added the second in the 85th minute thanks to Abubakar Suleiman who scored from the spot.

Muhoroni center back Fred Waguda said the team is now extra motivated after the win.

"It was a tough match but we had a good game and we made good use of our chances.Our fans turned up in good numbers and we dedicate the win to them. This results takes as to second and look forward to extend our winning run next week in Mombasa," Waguda said.

Aps Bomet have played one matche less as their match against Zoo Kericho was postponed.

In other results, Kisumu All-Stars were handed a walkover after their opponents Gussii FC failed to honour their fixture, Muranga Seal defeated Vhiga United 2-0 while Shabana and Migori settled for a goal less draw.

Relegation threatened Dandora Love played for a 2-2 draw against 10 man Coastal Heroes.

League leaders Aps Bomet will be hosting Naivas next week as Fortune will be looking to bounce back when they welcome Mombasa Elites while Muhoroni Youth will be heading to the coast to take on SS Assad.