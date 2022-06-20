Namibia: Swakopmund Municipality Accused of Refusing ECN Venues

THE Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has accused the Municipality of Swakopmund of refusing to make venues available for the upcoming Swakopmund constituency by-election.

The by-election is set to take place on 12 August.

ECN Erongo regional coordinator Amos Nguaiko on Thursday said the municipality wants to charge the ECN for the venues, which was not the case in the past.

"Usually, they give us the venues for free but this time around they are charging us. We have to pay for all the venues that we will use. That's their decision and we can't argue with them," said Nguaiko.

The ECN opted to pay for the community hall, which is usually used as the collation centre, due to its size.

The ECN is now looking at alternatives, such as using tents at places that are already gazetted.

Swakopmund municipality chief executive officer Alfeus Benjamin, however, disputed the ECN's claim.

"We did not refuse our facilities. They were late in requesting for the council chambers and the site next to the Matutura pay point, and they wanted to use our electricity for free. The Tamariskia hall, Multipurpose Centre hall, Meduletu community hall are still available, including other open spaces in DRC and Mass Housing," he said.