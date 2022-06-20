Nigeria: 2023 Presidency - APC Aspirants Spent Billions to Get Ticket - Dep Chair, South

The Deputy National Chairman (South) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Emma Eneukwu, has revealed that some contenders for the party's presidential ticket spent billions while others spent millions of naira to get the ticket.

Chief Eneukwu, who spoke during a lunch organised by friends of a former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, at the weekend in Abuja, said the thinking among many stakeholders in the party was that the APC would micro-zone its ticket to the South East in the interest of equity and justice.

He, however, said monetisation and materialism took over the process, leading to the defeat of aspirants who were not willing to spend billions.

Onu had contested the presidential ticket of the party with 12 other contenders but lost to the National Leader of the party, Bola Amhed Tinubu, who is from the South West.

The party's presidential primary was held at the Eagles Square in Abuja from June 7 to 8.

Eneukwu said, "He (Onu) is not ready to buy that position when he is going to serve because some people spent their millions and billions to get there. If they have something to give to society, they will not pay to get there.

"He genuinely wanted to be president so that he can change society, and that was what he wanted Nigerians to buy into.

"But because Nigerians are so materialistic and hungry, they couldn't see the treasure that God positioned to change this country. One day the truth will manifest; justice can only be delayed but not denied."

In their remarks, a former Governor of Enugu State, Okwesilieze Nwodo, and his Anambra State counterpart, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, said they were devastated when the two main political parties, PDP and APC, refused to zone their presidential tickets to the South East.