Nigeria: 2023 - INEC Cautioned Against Illegal Substitution of Candidates

A group under the auspices of Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts has cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against the substitution of the names of validly elected candidates in the just concluded primaries with people who did not participate in the process.

The Director of the group, Dr Sam Amadi, in a statement issued at the weekend, told INEC to reject the fraudulent and false submission of candidates by political parties, advising the commission to ensure that its actions were guided by the Electoral Act to avoid external manipulations by anti-democratic elements and any action that would take the country to the inglorious days when impunity reigned supreme.

The advice followed the controversy that trailed the submission of the name of the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, as senatorial candidates when they did not participate in the senate primary elections that produced their party's candidates for their respective zones.

The group said for anyone to emerge as a candidate based on the provisions of the Electoral Act, the person must have participated in a primary election.