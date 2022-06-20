Nigeria: Why Tinubu's Running Mate Must Be Appealing to Nigerians - Group

Some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of APC Integrity Group have asked the party and its Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pick a running mate that is appealing to Nigerian and especially a technocrat.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, Coordinator of the group, Malam Dawu Mohammed and Secretary, Comrade Chinsom Nwakanma said selecting a running mate that is appealing would help in no small measure in winning the polls in 22023.

"The APC presidential candidate and running mate must be equipped with the knowledge of the global economy to be able to catch the fancy of the Nigeria electorate, especially the youths," the group said.

According to the group, the 2023 election would be keenly contested and the ruling party must do itself good in presenting candidates that would appeal to the people.

It, however, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu and the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC), to consider Dr. Ibrahim Bello Dauda for the vice presidential slot.