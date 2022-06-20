Nigeria: Atiku Promises Legislative Reforms, Says Okowa's Experience Will Come in Handy

20 June 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Baba Martins

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar has promised to carry out legislative reforms if elected in 2023.

Atiku also said the legislative experience of his running mate and Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa will come in handy in the planned legislative reforms.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, Atiku also said Okowa is an asset to Nigerians, adding that he would contribute to ensuring victory for the party at the polls.

Atiku, a former vice president said choosing a running mate is the first and most important decision that any candidate for an executive position in a democracy must make, adding that the personality "must have clarity of the mind on decision-making."

He said, "In meeting up with this expectation, and more importantly to ensure that I make a pick of a running mate that you shall be proud of, it became necessary for me to be introspective about my choice.

"The governor of Delta State, His Excellency Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa and I share a lot of personality attributes in common. He is a fine gentleman, but tenacious. His experience as a senator will come in handy in some of the legislative reforms that are urgently needed to reformat our governmental processes."

