Nigeria: 70 Percent of Nigerian Politicians Are Lunatics - Peter Obi

The Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, has said most of the politicians in the corridors of power have no reason to be there, describing politics in Nigeria as a case where lunatics have taken over the asylum.

He said this yesterday at the Men of Valour conference with the theme: "Navigating the corridors of power, the church, and the politics" organised by the Revival House of International Church (RHOGIC), Abuja.

The former governor of Anambra State, who said 70 per cent of politicians in Nigeria were "lunatics", added that only a lunatic in government would steal N80 billion of the citizens' money for personal use.

He said Nigeria would continue to suffer unless these "lunatics" were flushed out and replaced with competent people at the next elections.

"70 per cent of those who are in politics today should not have any reason to be there. I have said it, politics in Nigeria is a case where lunatics have taken over the asylum," he said.