Namibia: Police Hunt for Ex-NDF Member Suspected of Murder

19 June 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

Police in Oshana region are appealing to the public for information that could lead to the arrest of a former Namibia Defence Force (NDF) member, Simon Kandume.

He allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and daughter to death at Ondangwa in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased are Ruth Ndapandula Immanuel (37) and two-year-old Lovisa Kandume.

His other son, Frankel Simon Kandume (13), is in a critical condition at Onandjokwe hospital where he underwent remedial surgery after the alleged stabbing.

The suspect and the deceased had three children together.

Investigations are underway.

