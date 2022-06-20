Namibia: Prime Minister Launches Development Trust At Lüderitz

Prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila launched the !Nami=Nüs Constituency Development Fund during a gala dinner held in her honour at Lüderitz on Wednesday.

Constituency development trusts have proven a viable tool in reducing income inequality, assuring all Namibians are granted access to equal footing and poverty alleviation.

Operating with funding from the central government and other income streams, funds from these trusts decentralise the implementation of projects, removing known bureaucracy and red tape.

Developments trusts are used for objectives that are community-based, with widespread benefits such as borehole drilling, provision of essential services, design studies for development of infrastructure, sport and youth development-related activities, capacity building and environment activities, including waste management.

"The Constituency Development Fund (CDF) aims at empowering the local communities at the constituency level with resources to initiate and implement their development projects as per their needs," said Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

//Kharas region governor Aletha Fredericks said the creation of the fund should initiate efforts to generate income and create employment to ensure that the livelihoods of local communities are improved sustainably.

Fredericks said the initiative has the potential to make great strides and can reap great rewards in supporting programmes aimed at developing youth enterprises and empowering women to address unemployment and poverty alleviation, provided that it is built on principles of integrity, transparency and accountability.

She said if the establishment of a trust fund adopts a similar approach and objectives to the CDF, it is a commendable initiative.

"Therefore, I would be appealing to the local business giants in Lüderitz, particularly to support this initiative; and I must emphasise that it needs to be supported by all key stakeholders in the constituency," said Fredericks.

The CDF bill has been on the National Council's table for some time, and councillors have been lobbying for its enactment.

!Nami=Nüs constituency councillor Susan Ndjaleka said the bill was passed by the National Council in 2015, and is pending at the National Assembly. It is considered to be the first piece of legislation that will emanate from the National Council.

"As a result, regional councillors find it extremely difficult to address issues at grassroots level and to execute programmes aimed at uplifting communities," said Ndjaleka.

The prime minister was also expected to meet with the leadership of the Lüderitz Waterfront Development Project, NovaNam and the Lüderitz Town Council's political office-bearers.