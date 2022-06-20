Uganda: Stella Nyanzi to Bebe Cool - "Lick Your Wounds, Osilike!"

Political activist and academic, Dr. Stella Nyanzi has lashed out singer Moses Ssali commonly known as Bebe Cool for crying about the unjust violence meted out to him by an unknown gunman last week.

Last week, Bebe Cool narrated how a gunman wanted to shoot him after knocking his car around Ntinda.

"A lot is still unveiling, but we managed to disarm him and he was arrested by a police officer. [He was] later taken to Ntinda police station. I was immediately asked by the police officer to go make a statement at the station," Bebe Cool said in a statement.

Nyanzi said that unlike her who "opposes President Museveni's corruption, lies, excesses, violations of human rights and violence," Bebe Cool sides with "Africa's worst tyrant".

"Bebe has used his talent, expertise and varied resources to publicly promote Musevenism. I am now wondering why my cousin is crying about the unjust violence meted out to him by Museveni's gunman," she said.

Nyanzi claimed that even when Bebe Cool took the armed goon who attacked him to the police station in Ntinda, more gunmen encircled the detention facility, freed their gang member and fled without reprisal.