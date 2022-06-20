Namibia: Farmgate - Ndeitunga Sets Record Straight

Namibian Police chief Sebastian Ndeitunga has refuted allegations that his force committed dirty work for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the alleged theft of US$4 million (about N$61 million) from Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game property, claiming that all data are open and accessible to citizens.

Leader of the official opposition McHenry Venaani last week in parliament requested safety and security minister Albert Kawana to explain why the Namibian Police were investigating the alleged theft of US$4 million, while no case has been opened with the South African police.

However, Venaani's request was blocked by Speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi, who refused to entertain any questions related to the incident in parliament on an urgent basis.

More than US$4 million hidden in furniture was allegedly stolen by a gang of Namibians living in South Africa.

Ramaphosa is accused of concealing alleged criminal activities on his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo where Namibian suspects were abducted from Namibia and brought to Phala Phala farm and allegedly tortured.

In a lengthy media statement on Thursday, Ndeitunga also denied charges of torture against the suspected perpetrator, Imanuwela David, stating David was just detained and charged for breaking the law, and that the case went through the standard due process until it was resolved.

He also disputed that a collaborative investigation between Namibian and South African authorities is presently ongoing.

Sharing the event leading to the suspect's arrest, Ndeitunga said on June 12, 2020, David unlawfully entered Namibia by canoe along the Orange River through an ungazetted entrance point near Noordoewer in the //Kharas area.

He said David was allegedly assisted by police officer Hendrick Nghede, attached to the Tourism Protection Sub-Division in Lüderitz and by then acting Fishcor CEO Paulus Ngalangi, to get to Windhoek.

According to the police chief, on 13 June 2020, David was arrested in Windhoek and transferred to Noordoewer to appear in court and answer to charges he was arrested for.

David was arrested with N$300, US$1 100, a TAG Hauer watch valued at N$28 000, a Rolex watch worth N$280 000, a gold chain worth N$163 000, and four cell phones, according to Ndeitunga.

He said David pleaded guilty to entering the country through an ungazetted entrance and was sentenced to 12 months in prison or a fine of N$5 000 on one count and 24 months in prison or a fine of N$15 000 on the other count. He was released after paying a fine of N$20, 000, according to Ndeitunga.

He said the other accused, Ngalangi and Nghede were also arrested, charged and pleaded not guilty for abetting an illegal immigrant and corruptly giving gratification to an agent as inducement.

"A separation of trial was made and their matter was postponed to 6-9 June 2022 for a trial at Noordoewer Magistrate's Court, however, when the matter appeared in June, it could not be finalised, thus it was postponed for continuation from 15-19 August 2022," Ndeitunga explained.