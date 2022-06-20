Namibia: Swakop By-Election Race Kicks Off

Swakopmund — The registration for independent candidates and political parties participating in the Swakopmund constituency by-election officially kicked off last week Thursday.

It is expected to close on 2 July.

The seat became vacant last month when IPC's Ciske Smith-Howard, who had also served as the chairperson of the Erongo regional council, was expelled from the party. She was elected to the position during the 2020 regional council and local authority elections and was sworn in after securing 5 685 votes while her closest competitor, Philip Munenguni of Swapo, managed to get 3 260 votes.

According to the Electoral Act, vacant positions must be filled within 90 days after they become vacant, hence the by-election is slated for August.

Briefing various political representatives during a stakeholders meeting in Swakopmund on Thursday, Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) coordinator for Erongo Amos Nguaiko said the submission of the nomination of candidates should be made on the prescribed form, Form 21.

Nguaiko said political parties should make sure that they complete parts A, B and D on the form, the candidates are at least 21 years of age and a registered voter for the regional council.

"The person should also be an ordinary resident of the Swakopmund constituency or should become an ordinary resident of the constituency within three months from the date of election as a member of the regional council," Nguaiko explained.

Independent candidates, according to him, should also be at least 21 years of age and should also fill in parts A, C, D and E on the form.

"They should also have at least 150 registered voters for the Swakopmund constituency. Part E should be completed and signed by each person supporting the nomination. The form should also be in handwritten format and will not be accepted without signatures," he said.

Independent candidates should also be registered as voters and should be eligible to vote for members of the regional council.

Both independent candidates and political parties should make a payment of N$2 500 with the State revenue fund and attach such proof to the original application form.

"Submissions will be accepted between 08h00 and 17h00. However, the last day of submission for independent candidates is Thursday, 30 June at 16h00 and Saturday 2 July at 11h00 for political parties," Nguaiko said.