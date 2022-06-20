South Africa: Coach Boucher Bemoans Absence of Markram After Proteas' T20 Series Draw With India

19 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

India and South Africa shared the honours in their T20 International series after the deciding fifth and final match in Bengaluru was abandoned due to rain.

With the five-match T20I series between India and South Africa interestingly poised at two-all heading into the deciding tie, a cracker of a contest was anticipated. However, heavy rains washed away all hopes of either side taking the reins in the tie.

Monsoon clouds had been hanging over the Indian city of Bengaluru in the days leading up to the decisive clash. In spite of this, there remained hope that some cricket would be played on Sunday evening to cap off an enthralling series. Alas.

The final game was initially reduced to 19 overs a side as the predicted rain descended and delayed proceedings. The downpour eventually subsided long enough for the Indians to step in to bat, after losing the toss against stand-in South African skipper Keshav Maharaj.

The spinner was deputising for the injured Temba Bavuma -- who missed the rained-out clash alongside Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen. The trio was replaced by Tristan Stubbs, Reeza Hendricks and Kagiso Rabada.

India enjoyed an explosive start to their batting effort when Ishan Kishan...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

