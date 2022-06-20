Namibia: Amta Official in Court for Alleged Corruption

20 June 2022
New Era (Windhoek)

Rundu — A 49-year-old Agro-Marketing and Trade Agency (AMTA) official was on Friday nabbed by the Anti-Corruption Commission at Katima Mulilo for allegedly using his office for self-gratification.

The accused, who is due to appear in court today, reportedly sold maize grains from the agency's silos to individuals, and then issued them with private banking details in which to deposit the money.

ACC spokesperson Josefina Nghituwamata confirmed that the commission received a tip-off from a whistle-blower against the suspect. "Approximately 80 tonnes of maize grains from AMTA silos in Katima Mulilo were also recently sold to a private miller, with a tax invoice of an estimated N$280 000," she explained.

AMTA is one of the institutions entrusted to play an important role in the promotion of food security in Namibia.

"The practices of officials employed in positions of trust embezzling public funds result not only in damage to the national economy, but also jeopardise food security in the country," she stated.

Nghituwamata further commended Namibians who partake in the fight against corruption, and encouraged those in positions of trust to perform their duties diligently, ethically and to uphold a high level of integrity at all times.

"The commission further urges everyone to take part in the fight against corruption, and have the courage to report suspected acts of corruption. Corrupt practices must be exposed so that the transgressors face consequences," she stressed.

