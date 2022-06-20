South Africa: Eskom Warns of Possible Load Shedding

20 June 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Power utility Eskom has cautioned the public of possible load shedding due to the continued shortage of generation capacity.

In a statement, Eskom said the power system is very constrained for this evening and for the next few weeks.

"There are a number of generating units expected to return to service during the day today but the likelihood of load shedding is high and may be required at short notice, most likely during the evening peaks between 17:00 and 22:00.

"Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary," reads the statement.

The power utility appealed to South Africans to help limit the impact of the shortages by continuing to reduce the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items.

"We currently have 5 232MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 623MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

Eskom cautioned that as the shortage of generation capacity persists, the system will continue to be constrained with an elevated risk of load shedding over the coming weeks.

"We would like to remind the public that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially between 05:00 - 09:00 in the mornings and 16:00 - 22:00 in the evenings," said Eskom.

