Kenya: Sonko to Know If He Will Vie for Mombasa Governor's Seat

Sam Wanjohi/Capital FM
Former governor Mike Sonko.
20 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Mombasa Wiper party gubernatorial hopeful, Mike Sonko, will Monday know his fate on whether he will be allowed to contest the seat or not during the August General Election.

In his application, Sonko and his running mate Kisauni Member of Parliament Ali Mbogo wants to have the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission's (IEBC) decision contained in a media release of June 4 and dated May 17 quashed.

The Wiper Party had also filed a complaint against the decision of the IEBC not to clear Sonko to vie for the seat arguing that the Returning Officer and by extension the IEBC is applying double standards in its decision to refuse to clear him.

Sonko was not cleared on ground of failure to present his original degree certificate, certified copy of the degree certificate and breach of Article 75 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.

