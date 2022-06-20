Egypt: President El-Sisi Speech in Major Economies Forum On Energy and Climate Change Summit

document

"In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful"

Your Excellency, President Joseph Biden, President of the United States of America,

Your Excellencies the heads of state and government,

In the beginning, I would like to thank His Excellency US President Joseph Biden for calling for this important summit of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate Change, which has been gaining increasing importance.

In this context, as the convening of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt approaches and the opportunity it brings to reaffirm our commitment to support and strengthen efforts to confront climate change, adapt to its negative effects and build on the international momentum, in addition to the present political will from all parties for this purpose, Egypt is fully aware of the magnitude of the responsibility entrusted to it as the president of the conference.

It is also aware that people from different corners of the world are looking forward to tangible results that contribute to creating real change on the ground that will move us from the phase of negotiating texts and declaring pledges to actual implementation on the ground at all levels to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement, with the prime goal of 1.5 degree Celsius.

Stemming from this responsibility, allow me to share with you a few important points within our framework to prepare for hosting the summit and leading the international climate action during it:

First, Egypt continues its utmost efforts to urge all parties to raise the ambition of their climate action by revisiting and updating their nationally determined contributions in implementation of the Paris Agreement as well as supporting and strengthening their long-term plans and strategies to reduce emissions and address the negative impacts of climate change.

Egypt has recently launched its National Strategy for Climate Change 2050 and is currently finalizing its updated national contributions, which will include specific and ambitious quantitative goals in a number of key sectors to reflect the efforts that Egypt has undertaken and continues to undertake in order to achieve a fair transition to a green economy and renewable energy in a way that allows it to be a regional energy hub.

These contributions will clarify the responsibilities that Egypt undertakes to spare its people the negative impact of climate change and build its capacity to withstand and adapt to it, especially in light of the successive global crises and the ensuing repercussions on energy and food prices.

Second, in spite of the important role of governments in the global effort to confront climate change, the challenge posed by the phenomenon surpasses their ability to act individually. Therefore, during its presidency, Egypt will work to deliver all voices, include all visions and orientations and establish real partnerships between governments and other non-governmental actors such as financing institutions, international organizations and civil society. Egypt also works in partnership with everyone to support and strengthen existing initiatives to confront climate change, follow- up on the implementation of their outcomes, and launch new ambitious initiatives to complement and support the government climate action.

In this context, allow me to seize the opportunity to announce that Egypt has joined the Global Methane Pledge initiative in the oil and gas sector, through which Egypt will seek to enhance its efforts to reduce methane emissions from the petroleum and natural gas sector, based on the expertise and funding provided by the initiative and in cooperation with international partners in this sector.

Third, our ability as an international community to move forward in a united and coherent manner towards implementing our commitments and pledges in alignment with the Paris Agreement depends on the level of trust that we can build amongst ourselves and on the conditions that we must create to stimulate and support more constructive action to face climate change.

Therefore, it is necessary for all parties in developing countries, especially in our African continent, to feel that their priorities are being responded to and taken into consideration, and that they bear their responsibilities to the best of their abilities and to the extent of appropriate support and funding available to them.

The success of COP 27 in producing desired outcomes and the success of the international multilateral system to face climate change are closely related to the level of satisfaction and contentment that developing countries and African countries feel about their position in this global effort and the steps taken by developed countries to fulfill the pledges they have taken with regard to climate finance, supporting adaptation efforts, and addressing the issue of losses and damages caused by climate change, in developing and least developed countries.

As a contribution from us to building this trust and creating favorable conditions, I am pleased to announce an Egyptian-US partnership that includes organizing a number of events and on adaptation in the African continent throughout this year, leading to the launch of a new initiative that has an effective and tangible impact to support adaptation efforts in Africa during the Sharm El-Sheikh summit.

In conclusion, I look forward to receiving you in Sharm El-Sheikh to continue working together to put our commitments into effect and respond to the hopes and aspirations of our peoples who await more work and effort from us to ensure a better future for them and for the future generations.

Thank you very much.