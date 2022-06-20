Kenya: EACC Arrests Ex-Lands Commissioner Gachanja Over Sh30 Million Diani Beach Plot Acquisition

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested former Lands Commissioner Wilson Gachanja over the illegal acquisition of a Sh30 million beach plot in Diani.

According to the anti-graft agency, Zablon Mabeya a Former, Senior Lands officer in charge of Coast Province and Jabu Salim Mohamed- Former Physical Planner at the Ministry were also arrested for facilitating illegal acquisition of public land by private developers.

The EACC indicated that the three are on their way to Nairobi for further processing for arraignment before Mombasa Law Court on Tuesday.

“EACC has this morning arrested Wilson Gachanja – Former Commissioner of Lands, Zablon Mabeya – Former, Senior Lands officer in charge of Coast Province and Jabu Salim Mohamed- Former Physical Planner, Ministry of Lands for facilitating illegal acquisition of public land by private developers,” EACC said.

The Anti-corruption watchdog pointed out that the land in question is a public access road- Kwale Diani/Beach Block/1072.

This arrest comes three weeks after six Members of the County Assembly of Makueni were apprehended by EACC detectives for fraudulently claiming and receiving Sh175,018.50 each in full per diem for a trip to Dubai which had been privately sponsored.

EACC said in a statement that the suspects had made the trip to the United Araba Emirates seven years ago.

“The private Dubai trip, which was fully sponsored by the then MP, Hon. Dr. Patrick Musimba was undertaken from 14/04/2014 to 21/04/2014. Upon return, the MCAs fraudulently claimed and received Kshs. 175,018.50 each as per diem, which they were not entitled to,” EACC said.

The Anti-corruption agency identified the suspects as Timothy Sirei Maneno, Bernard Wambua, Cosmas Mutunga, Bensley Mwania, John Muli and Bernard Muthoka.

Also accused was the Clerk of Assembly, Edward Libendi, who is accused of facilitating the illegal payments.

On May 6 this year, EACC revealed that it had recovered stolen assets worth Sh 6.3 billion in the 2020/21 Financial Year.

According to the latest annual report by EACC, the corruption watchdog completed 104 investigation files on corruption and economic crimes which were forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for review and recommendation.

The Commission received and processed a total of 4,894 reports during the past financial year out of which 2,029 reports were within the EACC’s mandate to investigate.

“Out of 2,029 reports recommended for investigation; 31 percent related to bribery, 21 percent to embezzlement of public funds, 11 percent to public procurement irregularities, 10 percent unethical conduct, and nine percent to fraudulent acquisition and disposal of public property,” the EACC report said.

The recovery was a result of 17 proactive investigations.