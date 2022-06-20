Egypt Adapts to Climate Change

15 June 2022
International Monetary Fund (Washington, DC)

Higher temperatures and extreme weather have inflicted crippling losses in countries across the Middle East and Central Asia. Egypt is highly vulnerable to water scarcity, droughts, rising sea levels, and other adverse impacts of climate change. Without adaptation, agriculture, tourism, and coastal communities will be at particular risk.

To support the move to a greener, climate-resilient economy, the Egyptian government recently launched the National Climate Change Strategy. The private sector is scaling up adaptation efforts and will play a key role in this transition. To develop the green finance market, Egypt has also issued the region's first sovereign green bond to finance projects in clean transportation and sustainable water management. As host of COP27, Egypt is also coordinating global action on climate adaptation, mitigation, and finance.

