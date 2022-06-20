South Africa: KZN ANC Will Likely Emerge From Mid-July Conference As Pro-Ret and Extra Pro-Zuma

analysis

A bitter, bruising battle for positions looms before the ANC KZN provincial elective conference unless the leaders of the 11 regions can broker a deal accepted by all the contending factions and candidates.

The ANC in KZN -- the party's biggest province in terms of numbers -- is one of the provinces yet to hold provincial conferences ahead of the national elective conference scheduled for December. (The others are Western Cape, North West and Gauteng.)

KZN's elective conference is scheduled for 15-17 July. Since April this year, ANC branches in the province have been holding branch general meetings (BGMs) -- or the official nomination process -- to select the names of those who will contest for provincial leadership positions.

If the current nomination trends are anything to go by, the positions of KZN ANC chairperson and secretary will be hotly contested. The incumbent chairperson and KZN premier, Sihle Zikalala, has been nominated to retain this position and is likely to face off against Nomusa Dube, the KZN MEC for Finance, businessman Sandile Zungu, former youth league leader Sboniso Duma, Ntuthuko Mahlaba, the Newcastle-based surgeon, and Mbuso Kubeka, ANC regional chairperson.

The position of KZN provincial secretary is also likely to...