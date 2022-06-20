Morocco's Postal Company Introduces 225 Electric Vehicles to Expand Mail-Post Distribution Network

Rabat — Barid Al-Maghrib, Morocco's postal company, on Tuesday introduced 225 electric vehicles exclusively dedicated to the modernization and expansion of its mail-post distribution network.

Designed by Stellantis Kenitra especially for Barid Al-Maghrib, following an agreement signed in October 2020, these electric vehicles are suitable for daily distribution activity and have a range of 75km, while the full charge does not exceed a duration of 3 hours.

On this occasion, Industry and Trade Minister Ryad Mezzour said that thanks to the strong impetus given by HM King Mohammed VI to clean energy, the Kingdom is moving forward with serenity in its energy transition.

"As evidenced by this successful collaboration between the group Stellantis and Barid Al-Maghrib which has given birth to locally manufactured electric cars and reaffirmed the common desire of public and private operators to support the development of electric mobility in Morocco and make it one of the strong links of the national industry," he argued.

He has, in this same context, made known that this choice is primarily part of an eco-responsible approach, responding to global concerns raised by climate change, which the Moroccan industry puts at the service of modernization and proximity of public services provided to citizens.

In the same vein, the director of the pole postal activities at Barid Al-Maghrib, El Messaoudi Abdeladim, stressed that these vehicles considered as real stepping stones to a new era, meet the objective of Barid Al-Maghrib to adopt eco-mobility to help reduce CO2 emissions related to transport and ensure a clean and sustainable mobility.

According to him, the official launch of these vehicles is today the concretization of the partnership between Barid Al Maghrib, Stellantis and Sopriam driven by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Barid Al-Maghrib's electric vehicles will be put on the road in 42 cities across all regions. As for their distribution, it will obey the size and volume of the mail-package distribution.