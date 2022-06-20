Kenya: Fake Degree Saga Turning Kenya Into a Laughingstock - Magoha

20 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wendy Wangui

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha says the current discussions on fake degrees especially for those seeking elective posts is turning Kenya into a laughingstock and should stop being politicised.

Speaking during a visit to the Moi Educational Center in Nairobi to assess its preparedness to implement the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) at Junior Secondary School level, Magoha indicated that relevant bodies should be left to follow up the issues.

"We are making too much noise for nothing over fake degrees," Magoha stated.

