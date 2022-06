press release

The Minister of Transport, Mr Fikile Mbalula has appointed, Miss Lwaphesheya Khoza as the new Ministry of Transport Spokesperson.

Miss Khoza has had experience within government communication with a background of being a media liaison specialist at a local government level.

We wish Miss Khoza well on the new role and trust that she will do well.

The new Spokesperson of the Ministry of Transport can be contacted on: 0817662440