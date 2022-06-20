South Africa: Minister Fikile Mbalula Celebrates Acsa Skytrax Award Gains

press release

The Minister of Transport, Mr Fikile Mbalula congratulates Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) for winning several awards from Skytrax during a ceremony held in Paris, France this week.

The Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) was voted as the best airport in Africa, followed by King Shaka International Airport (KSIA) at number two and O.R Tambo International Airport (KSIA) at number three.

These are ACSA's Golden Triangle Airports and have consistently received the top three Best Airports in Africa.

"Our airports are strategic assets for the Republic of South Africa and constitute major economic corridors connecting the country to the rest of the world. Through ACSA, we benchmark ourselves against the best international models, continuously engaging with law enforcement partners and investing in security advancements. Following the Covid pandemic, ACSA put stringent health measures in place to protect staff and travelers in all our airports. These airports are not only clean but also offer safe travel.

All these afford us a competitive edge globally to the benefit of all South Africans who derive economic benefits from our airports being port of choice for local, business and tourism travel. I congratulate ACSA management for consistently raising the standard and ensuring South African airports always come on top," Minister Mbalula said.

KSIA, Bram Fischer International Airport, Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport, and King Phalo Airport were recognised as part of the top six Best Regional Airports in Africa. CTIA, KSIA, and ORTIA in that respective order received the top three spots for Best Airport Staff in Africa.

The World Airport Awards are regarded as the quality benchmark for the world airport industry, assessing customer service and facilities across over 550 airports. They are deemed one of the most prestigious accolades for the airport industry, voted by customers in the largest, annual global airport customer satisfaction survey.