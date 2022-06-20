Tunisia: Scientific Committee Recommends 7-Day Quarantine for Pilgrims Returning From Holy Places

Tunis/Tunisia — The Scientific Committee to Combat the Coronavirus meeting on Tuesday, issued a set of recommendations regarding pilgrims returning from the holy places. A 7-day quarantine is among these recommendations, said virologist and committee member Amine Slim.

The committee further recommended to carry out random rapid tests at border crossing points, Slim told TAP on Wednesday.

The authorities will provide the delegation attending the pilgrims with sufficient quantities of rapid tests and medicines, he pointed out, adding that each pilgrim should get 4 mandatory vaccines including notably the COVID-19 vaccine.

Saudi Arabia granted Tunisia a quota of 4,972 pilgrims for this year's pilgrimage.