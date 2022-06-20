Tunisia: Scientific Committee Recommends 7-Day Quarantine for Pilgrims Returning From Holy Places

8 June 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Scientific Committee to Combat the Coronavirus meeting on Tuesday, issued a set of recommendations regarding pilgrims returning from the holy places. A 7-day quarantine is among these recommendations, said virologist and committee member Amine Slim.

The committee further recommended to carry out random rapid tests at border crossing points, Slim told TAP on Wednesday.

The authorities will provide the delegation attending the pilgrims with sufficient quantities of rapid tests and medicines, he pointed out, adding that each pilgrim should get 4 mandatory vaccines including notably the COVID-19 vaccine.

Saudi Arabia granted Tunisia a quota of 4,972 pilgrims for this year's pilgrimage.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X