Nigeria: Burna Boy - We've Provided Information On Club Shooting to Authorities - Obi Cubana

The Chairman of Cubana Group, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has spoken about the shootout that occurred in one of his clubs at Victoria Island, Lagos State on June 8, 2022.

It was gathered that the incident involved Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, fondly referred to as Burna Boy.

For days, the club owner had kept mum over the incident. However, on Monday, the businessman mentioned via his verified Instagram page that the necessary information to aid the investigation into the shootout at his club had been given to the law enforcement agents.

He also seized the opportunity to advise youths on how to make discourse about the forthcoming elections in 2023.

Sharing a picture of himself on the microblogging site, Obi Cubana wrote, "Good morning my fellow Nigerian Youths! Today let's talk about decency in support! The atmosphere is charged now, with everyone hailing and supporting who they feel are the best candidates for them, perfect.

"But sadly, we see people hurling abuse at each other, at individuals they know little or nothing about. My own is simple:

We can engage each other without violence, without insulting each other, without abusing each other! Everyone is entitled to his choice of candidate... ...

"Las las, all we need is a functional Nigeria that will make life easier for me and you, for us all... God bless Nigeria." (sic)

While speaking on the shootout at his club, the businessman said, "Note; As regards the issue making rounds the social media, we at Cubana Group have given all information at our disposal to the legal authorities.

"However, we wholeheartedly sympathize with any/all those who may have been impacted by this. Myself and our group would never compromise standards, as we have confidence in the authorities to handle all. Best Regards."

