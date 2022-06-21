Nigeria: Gombe Landing Field Fit for 2022 Hajj Airlift - NCAA

21 June 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jeremy

Officials of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have visited Gombe State to inspect facilities at the Gombe International Airport preparatory to the airlift of Muslim pilgrims to the holy land of Saudi Arabia.

The four-member team, led by air traffic controller, Ango Shehu, who doubles as the regional manager Kaduna office of the NCAA, expressed satisfaction with the standard of facilities at the airport and commended the Gombe State Government under the leadership of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for improving the airport.

He said based on their assessment, the Gombe International Airport is fit for airlift of Pilgrims for this year's Hajj.

The secretary to the state government (SSG), Prof Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who received the team on behalf of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya appreciated the NCAA for carrying out the follow up inspection visit within the shortest possible time and assured of Government continued maintenance of the airport, noting that safety is of the essence.

