Nigeria: Kaduna Train Attack - Some Victims Have Been Bitten By Snakes, Says Negotiator

Tukur Mamu, Kaduna-based Publisher who negotiated the release of 11 of the passengers who were abducted from a train in March, says some of the victims have been bitten by snakes.

He disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Kaduna on Monday.

According to Mamu, there are many snakes in the forest where the captives are being held, adding that snake usually appears at night.

"I can confirm to you that snakes are many in that forest. Some of them are victims of the snake bite as they appear frequently in the night. The victims only depend on local solution to treat it."

"The bite as we know can be life-threatening. Government is the only authority with the means and powers to end this crisis as soon as possible. And with the right approach, I can assure you it can be achieved within days or weeks. We have proven that in the release of the 11 victims," he said.

He explained further that lack of diagnosis and treatment coupled with poor nutrition, poor sanitary condition make them vulnerable.

Mamu assured the family of the victims that they were neither beaten nor molested, just that the condition of the place they are being kept is not favourable.