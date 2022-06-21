Nigeria: Kaduna Train Attack - Some Victims Have Been Bitten By Snakes, Says Negotiator

20 June 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed I. Yaba

Tukur Mamu, Kaduna-based Publisher who negotiated the release of 11 of the passengers who were abducted from a train in March, says some of the victims have been bitten by snakes.

He disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Kaduna on Monday.

According to Mamu, there are many snakes in the forest where the captives are being held, adding that snake usually appears at night.

"I can confirm to you that snakes are many in that forest. Some of them are victims of the snake bite as they appear frequently in the night. The victims only depend on local solution to treat it."

"The bite as we know can be life-threatening. Government is the only authority with the means and powers to end this crisis as soon as possible. And with the right approach, I can assure you it can be achieved within days or weeks. We have proven that in the release of the 11 victims," he said.

He explained further that lack of diagnosis and treatment coupled with poor nutrition, poor sanitary condition make them vulnerable.

Mamu assured the family of the victims that they were neither beaten nor molested, just that the condition of the place they are being kept is not favourable.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X