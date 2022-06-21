Kenya: Govt Reinstates Mandatory Wearing of Face Masks in Confined Spaces

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health has re-introduced the mandatory wearing of face masks in all indoor meetings as a containment measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country following the recent spike.

Speaking during a press conference, Kagwe stated that everyone will be required to wear face masks in confined places such as Public Service Vehicles (PSV), aircrafts, offices, supermarkets and places of worship.

The CS further called on Kenyans who have not been vaccinated to do so.

He also stated that all unvaccinated travelers arriving at any port of entry into Kenya will be required to be in possession of a negative PCR test result conducted not nore than 72 hours before departure.