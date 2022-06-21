Rwanda: Chogm - Boris Johnson to Lead UK Delegation to Rwanda

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, will lead his country's delegation at the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali.

According to Omar Daair, the British High Commissioner to Rwanda, the delegation will also include Liz Truss, the UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, as well as British lawmakers and civil society representatives.

Other senior UK delegates include Alok Sharma, the President of the 26th Conference of Parties (COP 26) and Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, the UK Minister of State for the Commonwealth.

In a tweet, Daair added: "And of course, their Royal Highnesses will be with us. The Prince of Wales [Prince Charles] is attending in his capacity as future Head of the Commonwealth."

Earlier this month, the Prince of Wales, the eldest son and heir-apparent to Queen Elizabeth II, in a statement from Clarence House, said that together with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, he was looking forward to meeting Commonwealth leaders in Kigali.

Commonwealth leaders are meeting in Kigali after four years for the 26th edition of CHOGM previously postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 5,000 delegates including 35 Heads of State have started arriving in the Rwandan capital 13 years since the country joined the intergovernmental organisation.

Running under the theme, "Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, transforming,' the meeting will end on June 26.

The official opening of CHOGM takes place on Friday, June 24.

It will be followed by the main high-level meetings of Heads of State on Friday 24 to Saturday 25 June.

The main high-level meetings are preceded by four forums, ministerial meetings, side events and other activities.

Commonwealth leaders are traveling to Rwanda to reaffirm their common values and agree actions and policies to improve the lives of all their citizens.

