Rwanda: Muhire Suspended As Ferwafa Secretary General

The local football governing body (Ferwafa) on Monday suspended with immediate effect its Secretary General, Henry Muhire just six months after his appointment.

Ferwafa announced Muhire's suspension via their Twitter account and cited "issues of accountability" that the former sports journalist has been involved in during his six-month spell as Secretary General.

"Today, 20th June 2022, FERWAFA has suspended Mr. Henri Brulart Muhire from his duties as Secretary General due to issues of accountability falling under the scope of his work," the statement revealed.

Meanwhile, Ferwafa's legal commissioner, Delphine Uwanyiligira, will assume office on an interim basis as the federation continues to dig deep in Muhire's case before deciding his fate.

