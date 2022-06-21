Rwanda: Youth Call for Measures Addressing Debt Burden in Developing Countries

Several delegates attending the 12th edition of the Commonwealth Youth Forum request that Heads of Government devise means of negotiating debt cancellation for poor countries and create employment opportunities.

According to them, poor countries endure heavy economic burden as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which also resulted into many young people losing their jobs.

"Heads of Government must address the issue of unemployment among youth. The pandemic led to many youth losing their jobs. For some governments to stabilise the economy, they had to take huge loans and yet youth never got back their jobs. The only way out is for the commonwealth heads of government to speak as one and call for debt cancellation for the poor countries in the bloc," said Moitshopi Matsheng from Botswana.

Matsheng, who heads the Botswana national youth association, added that the Commonwealth should come up with policies that instruct the private sector to employ a certain quarter as means to addressing unemployment.

"Unemployment has been tough on young people; another solution that the Heads of Government may consider is instructing all start-ups to have a particular quarter of youth that they must employ for them to get an operational license," she added.

Sharonice Busch from Namibia believes that the Commonwealth must come up with a uniform education system.

"The only way for a person from a poor country to easily get a job in a rich country or vice-versa, is by having a uniform education system. This will address many issues ranging from unemployment to creating open opportunities. This can only happen if the leaders of the commonwealth countries agree on it. We wish they would take it into consideration," Busch said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Debt Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Although most youth are pushing for the Heads of Government to address the crucial issues of unemployment and debts in poor countries, some believe there is a growing concern of climate change that the world is not giving due attention.

"We need to restart our economies but we can't do that when we are struggling with debts. We are living in times where poor governments are spending more on serving foreign debts and getting more and more debts than domestic investments, this needs to be addressed," said Richard Magamba from Uganda Commonwealth parliament.

He added that the Heads of Governments also need to consider giving tax holidays to youth running start ups.

"Most of our ideas and innovations don't get to see their first birthday due to high taxes in some of the commonwealth countries. We need to see the Heads of Government coming out of their retreat saying that we have decided to remove all takes for start-ups for a period of two years," he said.

The three-day Commonwealth Youth Forum that has been underway at Intare Arena is scheduled to end on Tuesday June 21. Resolutions from the forum will be presented to the Leader's forum.

emusoni@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/EdwinMusoni