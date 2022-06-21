Nigeria: Govt Inaugurates 33-Kilometre Road Linking Jigawa-Yobe States

The federal government at the weekend inaugurated the completed phase 2 (Kirikasama-Nguru) of the Hadejia- Nguru-Gashua road linking Jigawa and Yobe States.

The commissioning of the completed section took place in Birniwa town, Birniwa local government headquarters in Jigawa State and was performed by the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

He expressed the determination of government to improve the ease of doing business, create jobs, wealth and prosperity in order to lift citizens from poverty

He described the over 33-kilometre road, as a very important road that connects agrarian and trading communities, which to a large extent will ease the movement of their farm produce .

According to him, the road has become a critical component of national road network for linking communities together, pointing out that the travel time has now reduced with the completion of the road.

"Now that we have this new and well-built road, we owe it as a duty to ourselves and to other road users to protect these facilities. One of those duties is to ensure that we drive in accordance with the law as stipulated in the Road Highway Code, " he said.

In his remarks, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, said that the road project was among the other projects lined up for commissioning in the second phase of projects inauguration.

The minister who was represented by the Zonal Director Highway (Construction & Rehabilitation) North West, Wasiu Taiwo, said the projects represent major investment in road transport infrastructure.