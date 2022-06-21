Rwanda: Police Clarifies Traffic Guidelines During Chogm

20 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Davis Higiro

There is no permanent closure of roads across Kigali during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) as well as during the continuous arrival of delegates in the country, the Rwanda National Police has clarified.

Rwanda National Police Spokesperson, CP John Bosco Kabera, on Monday, June 20, told The New Times that road users have full access to city roads just as it is on the normal days, but some key roads will be closed when visitors motorcades are passing through.

After that, he said, the roads will continue to function as usual.

"Roads are only closed when the delegates are only passing by. There is nothing like closing the city roads for more than one hour or the whole day," he noted.

The restricted road axis reserved for CHOGM delegates is Serena Hotel - Payaje - Sopetrad - Kimicanga - Kimihurura - Gishushu - Gisimenti - Giporoso - Nyandungu - At 15 - Mulindi - Inyange Industries - Intare Arena.

Kabera said the "normal daily operations of business should continue" and people can go wherever they planned to go.

"People shouldn't think that there has been any change in the country's daily activities because of CHOGM delegates who have arrived for the meeting," he said.

