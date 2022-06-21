Rwanda: Vulnerable Women Need Visibility, Empowerment to Champion Change - Officials

90 percent of all informal sectors in Africa is occupied by women, which was hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic. Women at grass root level continue to suffer yet in most cases, their little and hard earned money provides for their households, communities and also the informal sector, which represents significant figures to the GDP.

Aissa Toure Sarr, country manager of Africa Development Bank made the remarks during the Commonwealth Women's Forum held on June 20.

She noted that these challenges women face were even more exacerbated by the effects of COVID-19.

Sarr said, these women's reality back in the community, is often even harsher than we can imagine seated here, adding that they (vulnerable women) need to be visible, heard and empowered and that they (empowered women) should be at the forefront of the change.

She was backed by Dr. Nadia Amin Binte, chair of Women's Entrepreneurship for Development Association (WEND) from Bangladesh, who stressed the need to inform women, especially those from rural areas, on laws and regulations in place to support them.

The two shared the panel with Professor Krorana Sangeeta, an expert in International Trade from the United Kingdom, which was moderated by Zaman Arif, Executive Director, Commonwealth Businesswomen Network.

Sangeeta shared the importance of having initiatives such as SheTrade that connect women businesses to potential markets, help them access learning resources and opportunities to grow their businesses. She also emphasised the adoption of digitalisation in the process.

Among other challenges raised at the forum are gender based discrimination and corruption, legal restrictions still existing in some countries, violence and sexual harassment faced by women in the workplace, limited access to resources and financial facilities.

The active audience of women from different walks of life went on to share their personal experiences. They commended the achievement of inclusion and gender parity in Education and health sectors among other things.

"What about women in conflict regions, refugees and those unhoused? How about those with disabilities? It is up to us to see that they are not forgotten as well," one woman said.

Representation is part of the process as it is their right to be given a voice and given space to be financially independent, Toure said in response.

More than 500 delegates, attending the Commonwealth Women's Forum in Kigali, made a call to boost women's economic empowerment through breaking barriers impeding the attained developments.

The forum themed 'Delivering a Common Future: Transforming Gender Equality' will be taking place in Kigali for two days, June 20-21 and is one of a series of events as the 26th edition of CHOGM goes on.

The first day's discussions focused on how to address pressing challenges affecting women and girls across the Commonwealth, and to ensure that member countries have efficient policies and programmes to meet gender equality targets by 2030.

It will have women engage in different subjects from women leadership, their economic empowerment, to ways to end violence against women and girls among other things.