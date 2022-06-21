Rwanda: Chogm - Delegates Share Takeaways From the Women's Forum

The Commonwealth Women Forum that opened on June 20, at the Kigali Serena Hotel, saw delegates discuss a range of issues such as solutions to address pressing challenges affecting women and girls across the Commonwealth, women economic empowerment as well as ensuring member countries have robust policies and programs to meet gender equality targets by 2030.

The New Time's Ines Rutayisire Umurerwa spoke to different delegates who attended the Forum, and had them share key takeaways from the session.

Joanne Pratt, Australia, Senior producer at the World Festival in Australia

I think my key takeaway, aside from being stunned by the Afghan education situation for girls, is about two things: fathers and the importance of fathers with daughters in moving this forward. And also the second thing being women, helping women and making sure we are giving each other a hand up.

Jules Kazungu, Rwanda, Regional research Centre for Integrated Development

I have realised that we need more efforts for women to be empowered for the sustainability of agriculture. I have learnt about how different countries are performing on gender equality, gender injustice, and gender in other sectors. I think that the recommendations we received will also help the commonwealth to put gender equality upfront.

Mabelle Ng, Cameroon, Human rights promotion officer at Cameroon Human Rights Commission

What I take away from this is that as a woman, you have to strive to achieve, you don't have to fear taking opportunities and you don't have to fear failure because when you fail, it's an experience to do better. We are at the height where we should be able to know that there are other women down there and as we go along, we should pull them with us and encourage them to also become better persons like ourselves.

Elsa Louis, Liberia, Student at Kigali Independent University- ULK

My key takeaway from the session as a woman is to not be afraid to take risks and a step in leadership, to be focused on goals, and also to tell yourself that you can do it no matter what gender you are.

